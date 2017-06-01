Italy reaches EU deal on failing bank

The European Commission and Italy agreed on a draft plan to save the troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank, the bloc's executive said on Thursday (1 June).

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Italy's finance minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, agreed "in principle" on the steps to restructure the bank by injecting state capital.

The bank, weakened by massive amounts of debt, needs some €9 billion in fresh capital and the Italian government will contribute to the b...