EU and China move to fill US void

The EU and China are hoping to forge deeper ties in the face of an increasingly inward looking US at the first summit of EU and Chinese leaders since the election of US president Donald Trump.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang will meet European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday and Friday (1-2 June) in Brussels.

As Trump seems to be taking the US out of the Paris climate accord and pushes for an “America first” protectionist...