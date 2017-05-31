Ad
euobserver
Babis: the second richest person in Czech Republic, the leader of the largest party and, until recently, deputy PM (Photo: European Council)

EU washes hands of Czech media debate

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The risk to free press posed by Czech oligarch Andrej Babis is not serious enough to warrant EU intervention, the European Commission said on Tuesday (30 May).

Giuseppe Abbamonte, director of the media and data directorate at the EU commission, told MEPs in the civil liberties committee that “there is not a problem with the democratic fabric of the Czech Republic in general or the functioning of their institutions”.

He said there was a “specific problem that may pose a risk in t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Poland avoids talks on rule-of-law sanctions
Czechs' new moniker slow to catch on
EU starts legal action against Hungary
Hungary and Poland risk losing €1bn in Norway aid row
Babis: the second richest person in Czech Republic, the leader of the largest party and, until recently, deputy PM (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections