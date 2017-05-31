EU washes hands of Czech media debate

The risk to free press posed by Czech oligarch Andrej Babis is not serious enough to warrant EU intervention, the European Commission said on Tuesday (30 May).

Giuseppe Abbamonte, director of the media and data directorate at the EU commission, told MEPs in the civil liberties committee that “there is not a problem with the democratic fabric of the Czech Republic in general or the functioning of their institutions”.

He said there was a “specific problem that may pose a risk in t...