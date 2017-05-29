Ad
After years of austerity that has damaged the social systems of Europe, this emphasis on a Social Europe is necessary. (Photo: stuartpilbrow)

Social Pillar: Reasons why MEP Hoekmark is wrong

EU Political
Opinion
by Marita Ulvskog, Brussels,

I am afraid that MEP Gunnar Hoekmark, from the centre-right EPP group, has misunderstood the role of the European social pillar, which was recently proposed by the European Commission. Contrary to what Hoekmark claims, it is not and was never intended to be a detailed set of policies for how member states should manage their social systems.\n \nThe social pillar is about preserving and emphasising the social role that the EU already has. The...

EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

