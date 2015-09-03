Ad
euobserver
Orban (l) will meet Juncker later in the day (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban: Migrant crisis is Germany's problem

Migration
Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, on Thursday (4 September), defended his handling of the migrant crisis by heaping responsibility on Germany.

“It’s not a European problem, it’s a German problem”, he told press after meeting with European Parliament president, Martin Schulz, a German socialist, in Brussels.

Orban said Hungary is doing its job under EU law, which says border control is a national competence and that asylum seekers must be registered in their EU point-of-e...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

MigrationRule of Law

