Orban: Migrant crisis is Germany's problem

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, on Thursday (4 September), defended his handling of the migrant crisis by heaping responsibility on Germany.

“It’s not a European problem, it’s a German problem”, he told press after meeting with European Parliament president, Martin Schulz, a German socialist, in Brussels.

Orban said Hungary is doing its job under EU law, which says border control is a national competence and that asylum seekers must be registered in their EU point-of-e...