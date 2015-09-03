Climate activist McKibben: 'not sure we started in time'

Bill McKibben has a house “covered with solar panels”. He drives a hybrid-electric car.
However, the one lifestyle change that the American environmentalist would recommend has nothing to do with consuming less energy, or getting it from a renewable source.
“It's not that we shouldn't do things at home. We should. But I don't try to fool myself that I'm stopping climate change that way”, he told this website.
“Given the emergency that we're in, given the short time that we ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here