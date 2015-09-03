Climate activist McKibben: 'not sure we started in time'

Bill McKibben has a house “covered with solar panels”. He drives a hybrid-electric car.

However, the one lifestyle change that the American environmentalist would recommend has nothing to do with consuming less energy, or getting it from a renewable source.

“It's not that we shouldn't do things at home. We should. But I don't try to fool myself that I'm stopping climate change that way”, he told this website.

“Given the emergency that we're in, given the short time that we ...