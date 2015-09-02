Ad
euobserver
Many Hungarians have taken it upon themselves to offer help to migrants, as the government appears to sit on its hands (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Hungary: Volunteers who help migrants turn anti-Orban

Migration
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, BRUSSELS, BUDAPEST,

Helping migrants in Hungary has inadvertently become a political protest against prime minister Viktor Orban’s government for those outraged by the country's apparent inertia on dealing with the growing crisis.

A planned demonstration on Wednesday evening (2 September) in Budapest will protest against changes to immigration laws that critics say curb basic human rights.

Hungary is experiencing a record number of refugees fleeing war and persecution from places like Syria and Afgh...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

