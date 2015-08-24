French train attack poses EU security questions

The foiled terrorist attack on a Thalys train between Belgium and France on Friday (21 August) has raised questions on train security and surveillance of potential terrorists.

Security measures have been stepped up in European train stations after a gunman tried to shoot passengers of an Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris train. Ayoub El Khazzani, a 25-year old from Morroco, was stopped by several passengers, including US soldiers on holidays, before he could use his AK-47 and automatic pistol. ...