euobserver
El Khazzani says it was attempted robbery, not terrorism (Photo: Arjan Eising)

French train attack poses EU security questions

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The foiled terrorist attack on a Thalys train between Belgium and France on Friday (21 August) has raised questions on train security and surveillance of potential terrorists.

Security measures have been stepped up in European train stations after a gunman tried to shoot passengers of an Amsterdam-Brussels-Paris train.  Ayoub El Khazzani, a 25-year old from Morroco, was stopped by several passengers, including US soldiers on holidays, before he could use his AK-47 and automatic pistol. ...

Rule of Law

