A quarter of the German population would share their homes or offer housing to a refugee (Photo: IOM.int)

Germans opening their homes to refugees

by Marta Orosz, BERLIN,

Some Germans, including one MP, are hosting migrants in their own homes to relieve overwhelmed official agencies.

Martin Patzelt, from chancellor Angela Merkel's christian-democrat party (CDU), went against the stream in his political group and opened his home to two Eritrean refugees.

He has been getting death threats ever since, like other Germans who are willing to accommodate refugees. But, according to a survey by polling institute Emnid, a quarter of the German population w...

