Chinese manufacturers should sell their solar modules to the EU for a minimum price, something which the Brussels-based trade association said should end. (Photo: pixor)

Solar association fears China investigation will raise prices

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Europe's solar industry fears a European Commission investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by China concerning solar imports will raise solar panel prices in Europe.

“It is very difficult to see how the investigation will lead to anything but an increase of price”, said James Watson, CEO of Solar Power Europe Monday (1 June).

The commission announced last week (29 May) that it would look into whether China is circumventing measures the EU put in place in 2013 that ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

