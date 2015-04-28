Ad
MEPs to grill EU judges on court reform

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

An unusual hearing will take place in Strasbourg on Tuesday (28 April) afternoon when European Court of Justice (ECJ) judges answer MEPs' questions about the internal operations of the Court.

The ECJ president Vassilios Skouris, as well as the president of the general Court Marc Jaeger and several other judges, will be questioned by members of the European Parliament’s legal affairs committee about the Court’s plan to double the number of its judges at a cost of €23 million each year.

