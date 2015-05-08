Juncker defends authors' rights

Europe should not be like the US, where authors can sell off their intellectual rights, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has pledged.

Speaking at an event in Brussels organised by The Federation of German Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) on Wednesday (6 May), Juncker defended the European Authors’ Right in strong terms.

'We want to protect European authors' rights and don’t want to be like in the US, where you can sell off your rights. We don't want such a Europe", he ...