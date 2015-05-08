Ad
As many as 14 commissioners contributed to the Digital Agenda (Photo: European People's Party)

Juncker defends authors' rights

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Europe should not be like the US, where authors can sell off their intellectual rights, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has pledged.

Speaking at an event in Brussels organised by The Federation of German Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) on Wednesday (6 May), Juncker defended the European Authors’ Right in strong terms.

'We want to protect European authors' rights and don’t want to be like in the US, where you can sell off your rights. We don't want such a Europe", he ...

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

