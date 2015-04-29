EU court rebels denounce 'wasteful' hiring of new judges

An informal hearing of European Court of Justice (ECJ) judges with MEPs on Tuesday (28 April) showed the backlog of cases is not as significant as feared, weakening the case for a controversial doubling of the number of judges.

The closed-door meeting in Strasbourg was organised by Portuguese Liberal MEP Antonio Marinho e Pinto in order to assess plans to increase the number of judges in the ECJ’s General Court, one of three chambers, from 28 to 56.

Marinho e Pinto is working on ...