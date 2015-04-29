Ad
euobserver
Doubling the number of ECJ judges would prove costly and would disorganise the work of the court, critics say.

EU court rebels denounce 'wasteful' hiring of new judges

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

An informal hearing of European Court of Justice (ECJ) judges with MEPs on Tuesday (28 April) showed the backlog of cases is not as significant as feared, weakening the case for a controversial doubling of the number of judges.

The closed-door meeting in Strasbourg was organised by Portuguese Liberal MEP Antonio Marinho e Pinto in order to assess plans to increase the number of judges in the ECJ’s General Court, one of three chambers, from 28 to 56.

Marinho e Pinto is working on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

MEPs to grill EU judges on court reform
Doubling the number of ECJ judges would prove costly and would disorganise the work of the court, critics say.

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections