euobserver
Tsipras will meet EU commission boss Juncker this week (Photo: European Left)

Tsipras visit and US trade dominate This WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Alexis Tsipras is to dominate headlines in Brussels again this week, as the new Greek prime minister visits the EU capital for the first time since his Syriza party’s election in January.

European Commission officials have not yet finalised a date when Tsipras will meet commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, as part of Tsipras' first European tour, but have confirmed that it will take place.

Tsipras will also travel to Paris to meet French president Francois Hollande this week....

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

