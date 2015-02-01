Tsipras visit and US trade dominate This WEEK

Alexis Tsipras is to dominate headlines in Brussels again this week, as the new Greek prime minister visits the EU capital for the first time since his Syriza party’s election in January.

European Commission officials have not yet finalised a date when Tsipras will meet commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, as part of Tsipras' first European tour, but have confirmed that it will take place.

Tsipras will also travel to Paris to meet French president Francois Hollande this week....