French eyes for a Russian tiger

Russian tanks are using French technology on the battlefields of east Ukraine. But will Russia’s new “star” tank, the Armata T-14, also rely on EU components despite the arms embargo?



France recently made headlines by cancelling its Mistral warships deal with Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.



Russia wanted them, in part, because they contain advanced command-and-control technology for amphibious assaults.

But French transfer of military technology to Russia goes further.