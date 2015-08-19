Russia jails Estonian officer despite EU appeals

Eston Kohver, a 44-year old Estonian security officer, is to spend the next 15 years of his life in prison as part of Russia’s broader campaign to intimidate its neighbours.

A court in Pskov, north-west Russia, handed down the sentence on Wednesday (19 August).

It came after a trial behind closed doors, with the Estonian consul in Russia not allowed in, and without proper legal representation for the defence.

The court said Kohver is a spy captured on Russian territory. ...