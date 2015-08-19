Russia jails Estonian officer despite EU appeals

Eston Kohver, a 44-year old Estonian security officer, is to spend the next 15 years of his life in prison as part of Russia’s broader campaign to intimidate its neighbours.
A court in Pskov, north-west Russia, handed down the sentence on Wednesday (19 August).
It came after a trial behind closed doors, with the Estonian consul in Russia not allowed in, and without proper legal representation for the defence.
The court said Kohver is a spy captured on Russian territory. ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.