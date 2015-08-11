EU confirms Greek bailout breakthrough

The European Commission has confirmed a “technical” accord with Greece on its third bailout, which is likely to inlcude the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt told press in Brussels on Tuesday (11 August): “We have achieved an agreement in principle on a technical basis and talks are still ongoing on details … What we don’t have at the moment is a political agreement and that’s what we need”.
She said the outstanding details are expected ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.