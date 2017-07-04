Ad
Austria threatened to build a 370-metre long fence at the Brenner pass last year (Photo: Alice Latta)

Austrian military set to stop Italy migrants

Migration
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Austrian military is preparing to stop migrants coming from Italy amid sharpening rhetoric ahead of elections.

Seven hundred and fifty soldiers, including Pandur armoured vehicles, stand ready to go to the Austrian-Italian border at 72 hours notice, Austria’s defence minister, Hanspeter Doskozil, told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, an Austrian daily, on...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Austria threatened to build a 370-metre long fence at the Brenner pass last year (Photo: Alice Latta)

