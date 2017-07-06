Ad
euobserver
"There is no sense in making the consequences of Brexit even worse," said Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier sets price for hard Brexit

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

No customs union between the UK and the EU will be possible if the UK does not want to respect single market rules, and a failure to reach a divorce deal would send the UK back to "a distant past", the EU's Brexit negotiator has warned.

"There is no reasonable justification for the ‘no deal’ scenario. There is no sense in making the consequences of Brexit even worse," Michel Barnier said on Thursday (6 July).

He said that a no deal scenario would mean "very cumbersome procedures a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

May defends proposal on EU citizens' rights
UK agrees to EU conditions on Brexit talks
Tusk hints UK could stay in EU, if it wanted
UK leaves fishing convention amid Brexit talks
"There is no sense in making the consequences of Brexit even worse," said Michel Barnier, the EU's Brexit negotiator. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections