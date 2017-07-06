Barnier sets price for hard Brexit

No customs union between the UK and the EU will be possible if the UK does not want to respect single market rules, and a failure to reach a divorce deal would send the UK back to "a distant past", the EU's Brexit negotiator has warned.

"There is no reasonable justification for the ‘no deal’ scenario. There is no sense in making the consequences of Brexit even worse," Michel Barnier said on Thursday (6 July).

He said that a no deal scenario would mean "very cumbersome procedures a...