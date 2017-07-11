Sanctions on Crimea hurt some more than others

Three years after Crimea's annexation by Russia, the sanctions imposed by the EU and US on the peninsula have had a negative impact on certain sectors, while some local producers claim to have increased their production. Others have found ways of avoiding the sanctions altogether.

In the middle of Gorky Street, the main shopping area in the Crimean capital city Simferopol, there is a medium-sized shop selling Apple products.

The logo, the store's flashy interior and its products ...