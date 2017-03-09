Next Le Pen is Danish and should be taken seriously

Civil war, treason, rape, persecution. Pernille Vermund, leader of the Danish far-right party “the New Conservatives”, has no shortage of words to describe Denmark’s dystopian future if immigrants have their way.

While her predictions seem an unlikely trajectory for the happiest country in the world, which houses fewer immigrants than any of its immediate neighbours - not taking her seriously may just help propel her to the top.

