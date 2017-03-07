Ad
MEP Wikstroem says the €250,000 fine for refused refugees is 'unethical' (Photo: European Parliament)

Refusing refugees would cost EU funds, MEP says

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries that refuse to take in asylum seekers should have their structural funds suspended, suggests the European Parliament’s rapporteur for reforming the EU’s so-called Dublin asylum system.

Instead of the European Commission’s original proposal of fining countries €250,000 for each asylum seeker that is refused, MEP Cecilia Wikstroem suggests suspending payments from the European Structural and Investment Funds to the country in question.

“I found it unethical to put a p...



Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

