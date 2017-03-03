Ad
euobserver
Dublin returns to Greece are set to start in mid-March.

EU commission dodges Dublin return question on Greece

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU commission has backed down on demands for EU states to first relocate more asylum seekers from Greece before sending others back to the country.

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday (2 March) dodged a direct question on the issue, suggesting that the precondition for the returns to take place to Greece is no longer valid.

The commission last year said so-called Dublin returns to Greece could start on the condition EU states relocate their promised sha...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Dublin returns to Greece are set to start in mid-March. (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Migration

