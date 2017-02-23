Ad
Around 100 children are thought to be living in La Liniere camp, some of them are infants. (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Women and child refugees face abuse in French camp

by Nikolaj Nielsen, DUNKIRK, FRANCE,

Recent reports of rape at a refugee camp in north-eastern France is causing alarm among volunteers. A Belgian MEP wants the issue debated in the European Parliament.

La Liniere opened last March as a humanitarian camp in Grande-Synthe, in the outskirts of Dunkirk, to provide refugees living in the rough some basic housing. But many of the wooden shelters now stand empty following efforts by the local authorities to shut it down.

Surrounded by a major road, railway lines and abando...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

