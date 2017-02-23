Women and child refugees face abuse in French camp

Recent reports of rape at a refugee camp in north-eastern France is causing alarm among volunteers. A Belgian MEP wants the issue debated in the European Parliament.

La Liniere opened last March as a humanitarian camp in Grande-Synthe, in the outskirts of Dunkirk, to provide refugees living in the rough some basic housing. But many of the wooden shelters now stand empty following efforts by the local authorities to shut it down.

Surrounded by a major road, railway lines and abando...