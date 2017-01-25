EU 'mumbles and grumbles' on Israeli settlements

EU “regret” on Israel’s new settlement surge will be seen as empty “mumbling and grumbling” in the Donald Trump era, diplomats say.
The EU foreign service on Tuesday (24 January) said it was “regrettable that Israel is proceeding with this policy, despite the continuous serious international concern and objections”.
It added that settlement expansions “seriously undermine the prospects for a viable two-state solution” and were “illegal under international law”.
The EU spo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
