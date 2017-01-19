Ad
Germany is set to make Africa a key part of its G20 presidency (Photo: bundeskanzlerei.de)

Germany details its 'Marshall Plan' for Africa

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany has unveiled a plan for Africa that aims to increase trade and development as part of a larger effort to curb migrant flows to Europe.

A 33-page blueprint, presented on Wednesday (18 January) in Berlin by Germany's development minister Gerd Muller, covers areas from energy to tax evasion and market access.

Muller said on his website that a ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

