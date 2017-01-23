Ad
euobserver
Pope Francis said citizens are looking for leaders to restore their identity (Photo: European Parliament)

Pope warns populism could lead to 'saviours' like Hitler

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Pope Francis has warned that the rise of populism in Europe could pave the way for the election of supposed "saviours" like Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais published on Sunday (22 January) the pontiff drew parallels between 1930s Germany and today's Europe.

"Crises provoke fear, alarm," the pope said, citing the example of Germany in 1933.

He said Germany felt i...

