euobserver
May: 'The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. My job is to get the right deal for Britain as we do.' (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Theresa May: UK cannot be 'half-in, half-out' of EU

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May is steering towards a "hard Brexit" from the European Union, a leaked draft of a policy speech indicates.

“We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,” May is expected to say according to a draft of her speech reported in the British media.

“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half...

