Theresa May: UK cannot be 'half-in, half-out' of EU

British prime minister Theresa May is steering towards a "hard Brexit" from the European Union, a leaked draft of a policy speech indicates.
“We seek a new and equal partnership – between an independent, self-governing, global Britain and our friends and allies in the EU,” May is expected to say according to a draft of her speech reported in the British media.
“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half...
