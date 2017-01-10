Ad
Centre-right leader Manfred Weber (standing, centre) poured criticism on fellow leaders Gianni Pittella (l) and Guy Verhofstadt (r).

Centre-right reveals 2014 EU parliament deal

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Manfred Weber, leader of the European Parliament's centre-right EPP group, has sent his MEPs a copy of a 2014 power-sharing deal with other group leaders under which the next president of the European Parliament should hail from his group.

The agreement of understanding circulated on Monday (9 January), which had previously been kept secret, states that the centre-left S&D group will fill the president post for the first half of the mandate, and then vacate it for an EPP candidate.

EU Political

