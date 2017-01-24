Ad
Closed-door deals are now the preferred method of law-making at the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Secret EU law making takes over Brussels

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Secret EU law making reached a high in 2016 that has only been matched once before, according to figures obtained by EUobserver.

The normal process starts with a bill from the European Commission. The bill is then channelled through the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, representing member states.

If no agreement is reached at first reading, a second reading is launched. But according to figures provided by the parliament, not a single bill ended up in a second readi...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Closed-door deals are now the preferred method of law-making at the EU (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

EU Political

