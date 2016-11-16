Reasons not to end EU-Turkey talks

The EU and Turkey have reached one of the lowest, yet at the same time most important moments in their decades-old relationship.

While civil liberties and freedoms in Turkey have been under attack since the 2013 Gezi Park protests, the massive purges that began in the aftermath of the 15 July failed coup attempt have escalated violations of the rule of law and human rights to unprecedented levels.

The recent operations against the opposition pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (...