euobserver
Macron met with British PM Theresa May to polish his international stature. (Photo: Reuters)

France's Macron issues Brexit warning

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron tried to polish his international stature on Tuesday (21 February) with a surprise visit to London where he met the British prime minister and finance minister.

Speaking in front of 10 Downing Street after meeting PM Theresa May, he warned against "undue advantages" for the UK after Brexit and said "an exit is an exit".

"Brexit cannot lead to a kind of optimisation of Britain's relationship with the rest of Europe," he said.   He added t...

EU Political

Macron met with British PM Theresa May to polish his international stature. (Photo: Reuters)

Latest News

euobserver

