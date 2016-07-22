Ad
A police vehicle at Taksim Square, Istanbul after last week's failed coup (Photo: Reuters)

EU and US take different lines on Turkey crackdown

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has warned Turkey that its post-coup crackdown is “unacceptable”, but the US has described the actions, which include mass-scale detentions, as a “reasonable” response.

The EU foreign service, which speaks on behalf of all 28 member states, said in a statement on Thursday (21 July), that Turkey’s purge on academics, the army, the judiciary and media in the wake of last weekend’s events was “unacceptable”.

It called on Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “respect” the “ri...

