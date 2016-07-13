Commission defends equal pay for posted workers

The EU commissioner for employment is standing her ground on a controversial proposal to give equal pay to seconded workers in the EU.

”I am sticking to what I proposed in the past,” Marianne Thyssen told members of the European Parliament’s legal committee (Juri) on Tuesday (12 July).

”The same rules on remuneration should apply for the same work at the same location, irrespective of who carries out that work: a local worker or...