Ad
euobserver
More than 40 percent of posted workers in the EU are working in the construction business. (Photo: Chris Goldberg/Flickr)

Commission defends equal pay for posted workers

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The EU commissioner for employment is standing her ground on a controversial proposal to give equal pay to seconded workers in the EU.

”I am sticking to what I proposed in the past,” Marianne Thyssen told members of the European Parliament’s legal committee (Juri) on Tuesday (12 July).

”The same rules on remuneration should apply for the same work at the same location, irrespective of who carries out that work: a local worker or...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU shown yellow card on workers' pay
EU proposes equal pay for posted workers
EU posted worker reform is blow to single market
More than 40 percent of posted workers in the EU are working in the construction business. (Photo: Chris Goldberg/Flickr)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections