EU warned of Russian 'peril' in Western Balkans

Russia is actively working with “strongholds” of anti-EU and anti-Nato sentiment in the Western Balkans in order to compete for influence, Montenegro’s prime minister, Milo Dukanovic has warned.

He told EUobserver in an interview at the recent Nato summit in Warsaw that up to one third of people in the region opposed Western integration.

He said people in the lowest income brackets in a part of Europe where average GDP per capita is just €6,000 did not see the long term benefit ...