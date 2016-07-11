Ad
euobserver
Theresa May is "enormously honoured" to become the next prime minister (Photo: Reuters)

Theresa May will be next British PM

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[UPDATED 11 July 17.20] Theresa May will become the next British prime minister on Wednesday (13 July) after Andrea Leadsom quit the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party on Monday.

"We will have a new prime minister in that building behind me by Wednesday evening," outgoing PM David Cameron said in a short statement in front of his office on 10 Downing Street.

"I think Andrea Leadsom made absolutely the right decision to stand aside. It is clear Theresa May has the o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Related articles

The week of the Tory long knives
Theresa May wins first round of Tory votes
The battle for Maggie Thatcher’s handbag
Theresa May is "enormously honoured" to become the next prime minister (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections