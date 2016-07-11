Theresa May will be next British PM

[UPDATED 11 July 17.20] Theresa May will become the next British prime minister on Wednesday (13 July) after Andrea Leadsom quit the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party on Monday.

"We will have a new prime minister in that building behind me by Wednesday evening," outgoing PM David Cameron said in a short statement in front of his office on 10 Downing Street.

"I think Andrea Leadsom made absolutely the right decision to stand aside. It is clear Theresa May has the o...