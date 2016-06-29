Ad
euobserver
Italy's prime minister Matteo Renzi said the talks were not formal negotiations. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Renzi seeks green light to help Italy's banks

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission and Italy are floating ideas on a possible bail-out of the country’s banks.

Turmoil on global markets following Britain's vote to leave the EU hit hard against Italian banks, which are already struggling under the weight of €360 billion in bad loans, sluggish economic growth and record low interest rates.

Euro and finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told Bloomberg on Tuesday (28 June) that the EU’s executive arm was closely monitoring the situation of...

Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi said the talks were not formal negotiations. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

