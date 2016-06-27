Brexit vote reignites Scottish independence campaign

One of the questions at stake in Scotland’s independence bid in 2014 was whether a Scottish state would keep its EU membership if it seceded from the UK.

The issue was never really settled and fell into oblivion when Scots voted to stay in the UK.

But it’s now back on the table because Scots voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in last week's referendum even though the UK as a whole voted to leave.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to keep her nation i...