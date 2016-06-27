Ad
euobserver
Corbyn at climate change rally in London last year (Photo: Matthew Kirby)

UK in political turmoil after Brexit vote

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK's political establishment has engulfed in a crisis following the referendum vote last week to leave the European Union with both the Conservative and the Labour party lacking clear leadership and beaming confusion.

As the UK should begin the legal process to leave the EU, it has become clear that neither the Leave camp, nor prime minister David Cameron has prepared for a Brexit scenario.

One EU official described the UK as being in a "very significant political crisis".

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU will not press UK for immediate exit talks
Brexit nerves help traditional Spanish parties
Corbyn at climate change rally in London last year (Photo: Matthew Kirby)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections