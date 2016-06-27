UK in political turmoil after Brexit vote

The UK's political establishment has engulfed in a crisis following the referendum vote last week to leave the European Union with both the Conservative and the Labour party lacking clear leadership and beaming confusion.
As the UK should begin the legal process to leave the EU, it has become clear that neither the Leave camp, nor prime minister David Cameron has prepared for a Brexit scenario.
One EU official described the UK as being in a "very significant political crisis".
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.