“Those on the losing side, myself included, should help to make it work” (Photo: Mrs. Knook)

British PM to resign in October, delays EU talks

by Andrew Rettman and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British PM David Cameron has promised to step down in October after losing the referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU.

He told press outside his official residence, No. 10 Downing Street, on Friday (24 June) morning that he would “try to steady the ship” over the next three months, but he added: “I do not think it would be right for me to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination”.

He said that he had fought “passionately … head, heart and soul, I held n...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

