Pound plunges after UK result, but no 'panic'

The value of the British pound plunged to a 30-year low against the US dollar after the UK voted to leave the EU, with top banks predicting more volatility but no “panic”.

“This is not such a good day for Europe”, John Cryan, the British CEO of Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday (24 June) morning after final results were out.

“We cannot fully foresee the consequences, but there’s no doubt that they will be negative on all sides”, he said.

“As a Briton and a Euro...