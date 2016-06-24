Ad
euobserver
Commerzbank: "The reaction of the markets was significant but we are not in panic mode" (Photo: stefan)

Pound plunges after UK result, but no 'panic'

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The value of the British pound plunged to a 30-year low against the US dollar after the UK voted to leave the EU, with top banks predicting more volatility but no “panic”.

“This is not such a good day for Europe”, John Cryan, the British CEO of Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Friday (24 June) morning after final results were out.

“We cannot fully foresee the consequences, but there’s no doubt that they will be negative on all sides”, he said.

“As a Briton and a Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

UK votes to leave EU, causes shockwaves
Shock, bewilderment: Brexit reactions pour in
Anti-EU politicians: 'Brussels has been beaten'
Markets lose confidence in outcome of UK vote
Commerzbank: "The reaction of the markets was significant but we are not in panic mode" (Photo: stefan)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections