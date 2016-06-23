Brexiters also vote in EU-friendly Scotland

The weather gods could swing the vote on the UK's EU membership.

It’s not raining over large parts of Scotland, the most EU friendly part of the country.

Most opinion polls have shown two Scots wanting to remain in the EU for every one that wanted to leave. Scots want to remain in the EU even more than the Northern Irish, and definitely more than the English and Welsh.

The referendum campaign has avoided much of the turmoil that has rocked England in the last few weeks.