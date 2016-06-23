Ad
euobserver
Frontex is set to become bigger and much more powerful (Photo: Frontex)

EU agrees new border guard agency

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU on Tuesday (21 June) reached a political agreement on a new EU border and coast agency but removed a controversial "right to intervene" feature.

The plan, first floated by the European Commission in December, would have allowed the new agency to deploy guards to an EU state without its consent.

The latest iteration, hammered out late Tuesday evening between the EU institutions, now only allows EU states to impose internal border checks in the Schengen free travel area as a ...

