UK counts votes, amid signs of Remain lead

Counting has begun in the UK referendum on EU membership, amid signs that the Remain camp is in the lead.

Voting stations closed at 10PM local time, with Sunderland, a city in north-east England, to deliver the first main results at 12.30AM.

A YouGov poll published on Thursday (23 June) evening put the Remain side on 52 percent overall and the Leave camp on 48 percent.

Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Ukip party, told the Sky News broadcaster shortly afterward that ...