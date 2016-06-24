British MEPs back Cameron, exit talks likely in autumn

Formal negotiations between the UK and the EU about an exit from the bloc could start in the autumn, the leader of the British Conservatives in the European Parliament has said.

"I would expect there to be a short period of informal talks beforehand," MEP Ashley Fox told EUobserver on Friday, in the wake of Thursday's (23 June) EU referendum where voters chose to leave the EU.

"I expect Article 50 to be triggered at some point during the autumn, we'll be leaving in 2 years’ time,"...