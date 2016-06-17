Ad
euobserver
Tomislav Oreskovic during a press conference with Council president Donald Tusk. (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Croatia PM toppled amid coalition infighting

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Croatia is preparing for a government reshuffle or early elections after the parliament voted to remove prime minister Tihomir Oreskovic from office.

The ruling Patriotic Coalition, consisting of the conservative HDZ party and Most, a big-tent party led by former Catholic cleric Bozo Petrov, has been in dire straits for weeks.

Relations deteriorated further when HDZ leader Tomislav Karamarko came under fire for alleged conflicts of interest. His wife was shown to have received ov...

EU Political

