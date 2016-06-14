Ad
Protesters in Scotland demanding clean air (Photo: Friends of the Earth Scotland)

Dutch still aim for air quality deal during EU presidency

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The Netherlands “will do its utmost” to reach a political deal on air quality targets for 2030 before its mandate as EU Council president expires at the end of this month, a source close to the presidency said Tuesday (14 June).

“The ambition of the Dutch presidency is to get as far as possible with the file, including reaching a political agreement,” he said ahead of a meeting of environment ministers next Monday (20 June).

The Dutch politician chairing Monday's meeting, deputy m...

