Ad
euobserver
Brown, who visits Brussels on Tuesday, made the case for Labour supporters to vote Remain (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Britain heading for EU exit, polls say

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Several polls have predicted that most British people will vote to leave the EU in next week's referendum, as the opposition Labour party stepped up its campaign for the Remain side.

In a blow to the Remain campaign, Britain's biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, endorsed voting no to EU membership in an editorial on Tuesday (14 June).

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Tusk: Brexit talks could take seven years
Germany warns UK on single market access
Tusk and Juncker: Brexit could be 'end of West'
Last WEEK of UK in EU?
Brown, who visits Brussels on Tuesday, made the case for Labour supporters to vote Remain (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections