Young voters could keep UK in EU

For all the time, money and attention devoted to TV debates, publicity stunts and advertising, the so-called “air war” in the UK referendum is useless if it doesn’t persuade people to vote.

Both the Remain and Leave camps know that close elections are decided by which campaign is better at getting their supporters out on the day.

The EU referendum is the ultimate turnout election - no individual constituencies, no safe seats, and every vote counts.

This has always been seen ...