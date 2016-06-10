Ad
euobserver
The late surge in registration is a triumph for campaign groups who have focused on getting young people registered. (Photo: Reuters)

Brexit Briefing

Young voters could keep UK in EU

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Benjamin Fox, London,

For all the time, money and attention devoted to TV debates, publicity stunts and advertising, the so-called “air war” in the UK referendum is useless if it doesn’t persuade people to vote.

Both the Remain and Leave camps know that close elections are decided by which campaign is better at getting their supporters out on the day.

The EU referendum is the ultimate turnout election - no individual constituencies, no safe seats, and every vote counts.

This has always been seen ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Cameron warns of Brexit 'madness'
The Tories' last EU battle?
Cameron urges Britons to register for EU vote
The late surge in registration is a triumph for campaign groups who have focused on getting young people registered. (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinionBrexit Briefing

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections