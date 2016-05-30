Does Italy need €14bn of EU budget waivers?

Two weeks ago, the European Commission agreed to relax Italy’s deficit-reduction targets, giving prime minister Matteo Renzi leeway to spend an extra €14 billion this year. But does the most indebted nation in the eurozone after Greece deserve such credit?
“No other member state has requested nor received anything close to this unprecedented amount of flexibility,” the economy and euro commissioners, Pierre Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis, wrote in a letter to Italian economy minister...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
